This undated image released by the Georgia Department of Corrections shows death-row inmate Carlton Gary in Georgia. Lawyers for Gary set for execution March 15, 2018, are asking Georgia's parole board to spare his life, arguing that newly discovered evidence raises doubts about their client's guilt. He was convicted in 1986 on three counts each of malice murder, rape and burglary for crimes committed in 1977.
This undated image released by the Georgia Department of Corrections shows death-row inmate Carlton Gary in Georgia. Lawyers for Gary set for execution March 15, 2018, are asking Georgia's parole board to spare his life, arguing that newly discovered evidence raises doubts about their client's guilt. He was convicted in 1986 on three counts each of malice murder, rape and burglary for crimes committed in 1977. Georgia Department of Corrections via AP)
This undated image released by the Georgia Department of Corrections shows death-row inmate Carlton Gary in Georgia. Lawyers for Gary set for execution March 15, 2018, are asking Georgia's parole board to spare his life, arguing that newly discovered evidence raises doubts about their client's guilt. He was convicted in 1986 on three counts each of malice murder, rape and burglary for crimes committed in 1977. Georgia Department of Corrections via AP)

National

1st Georgia execution of 2018 set with 'stocking strangler'

By KATE BRUMBACK Associated Press

March 15, 2018 07:55 AM

ATLANTA

Georgia plans to execute an inmate known as the "stocking strangler," a man convicted of raping and killing older women in attacks that terrorized a small city in the state decades ago.

Carlton Gary, now 67 years old, is scheduled to become Georgia's first inmate executed this year, via an injection planned Thursday evening at the state prison in Jackson.

Gary was convicted of malice murder, rape and burglary for the 1977 deaths of 89-year-old Florence Scheible, 69-year-old Martha Thurmond and 74-year-old Kathleen Woodruff. Though charged only in those deaths, prosecutors say Gary attacked nine elderly women in Columbus in late 1977 and early 1978. Most were choked with stockings, and seven of them died.

Gary's lawyers say newly discovered evidence proves his innocence. Appeals are pending.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Meet Ruger, the 'game-changer' dog in fight against child predators

View More Video