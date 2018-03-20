Florida school shooting survivors speak at Harvard

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, and mass shooting survivors, from left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky and Alex Wind participate in a panel discussion about guns, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, at Harvard Kennedy School's Institute of Politics, in Cambridge, Mass. The Feb. 14, 2018, attack in Florida killed 17 people, 14 of them students. The students have become vocal advocates for stricter gun laws. Steven Senne AP Photo