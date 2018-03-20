An Austin police officer talks with a woman at a barrier near the site of Sunday's explosion, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Multiple people were injured in the explosion Sunday night, and police warned nearby residents to remain indoors overnight as investigators looked for possible links to other package bombings elsewhere in the city this month.
An Austin police officer talks with a woman at a barrier near the site of Sunday's explosion, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Multiple people were injured in the explosion Sunday night, and police warned nearby residents to remain indoors overnight as investigators looked for possible links to other package bombings elsewhere in the city this month. Eric Gay AP Photo
An Austin police officer talks with a woman at a barrier near the site of Sunday's explosion, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Multiple people were injured in the explosion Sunday night, and police warned nearby residents to remain indoors overnight as investigators looked for possible links to other package bombings elsewhere in the city this month. Eric Gay AP Photo

National

Authorities appear no closer to finding Austin bomber

By PAUL J. WEBER and WILL WEISSERT Associated Press

March 20, 2018 12:01 AM

AUSTIN, Texas

Four explosions have rocked Texas' capital in less than three weeks and authorities say a serial bomber is likely to blame. But they don't appear closer to making any arrests.

Three package bombs left on doorsteps over 10 days starting on March 2 killed two people and injured two others. Then, on Sunday night, an explosive triggered by a nearly invisible tripwire wire injured two more.

Police originally pointed to possible hate crimes, but the victims have now been black, Hispanic and white and from different parts of the increasingly diverse city.

They looked for common threads among those hurt and killed, but now concede that a tripwire means who gets hit could be totally random.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Investigators have been left with more questions than answers, as fear spreads through Austin.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Meet Ruger, the 'game-changer' dog in fight against child predators

View More Video