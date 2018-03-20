The Latest: Somali advocate supports charges for officer

FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2017, file photo, Johanna Morrow plays the didgeridoo during a memorial service for Justine Ruszczyk Damond at Lake Harriet in Minneapolis. Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor, who shot and killed Damond, an Australian woman in July, has turned himself in after a warrant was issued for his arrest. A news conference was scheduled later Tuesday, March 20, 2018, to announce charges in the case. Damond was shot July 15, 2017, minutes after she called 911 to report a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her home. Star Tribune via AP, File Aaron Lavinsky