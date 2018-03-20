Florida duo – one in a bull costume – try to burn down a home with Ragu, cops say

A Florida man received an alert on his phone last week at work – intruders had covered a surveillance camera at his home with a towel. He called 911.
Behind the towel, a bizarre, vengeance-based crime unfolded involving a bull onesie and an arson attempt using a pot of boiling spaghetti sauce, authorities told WKMC.
Derrick Irving and John Silva, arrested March 13 by Volusia County sheriff’s deputies, broke into the home of a man Irving had previously dated to steal a flat-screen television and other items, sheriff’s officials told the station.
Then they set a pot of spaghetti sauce on the stove with a washcloth on the burner in hopes of starting a fire to cover up the burglary, deputies told WKMC.
Never miss a local story.
“He was trying to make it look like I left the stove on, but who gets up 2 a.m. and fixes sketti?” asked the victim, who had left for work at 2 that morning, reported WKMC. When officers responding to the 7 a.m. 911 call pulled over Silva and Irving near the home, they found an empty jar of Ragu spaghetti sauce in the duo’s getaway car, deputies told the station.
Oh, and Irving wore a bull onesie during the incident, which took place in DeLand, Fla., north of Orlando, the victim told WKMC.
A deputy investigating the incident entered the house, turned off the pot of spaghetti sauce and extinguished the smoking washcloth, reported WESH. “It was apparent the spaghetti sauce was retrieved from the opened kitchen cabinets, poured into the pot and turned on high with the wash cloth on the burner,” according to a sheriff’s report obtained by the station.
In addition to the flat-screen television, Irving and Silva also took a window air-conditioning unit, deputies told WESH.
Irving told deputies that he and Silva broke into the home because he was angry about something related to his past relationship with the victim, reported WESH. The victim told the station he was stunned because he had helped Irving financially after the breakup.
“I’m from Kentucky. (I’ve) never seen anger like that,” he said.
Comments