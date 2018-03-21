More Videos

Meet Ruger, the 'game-changer' dog in fight against child predators 111

Meet Ruger, the 'game-changer' dog in fight against child predators

Pause
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 184

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 13

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney 63

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 226

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 192

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

Watch Orlando PD pull over Florida’s first African-American state attorney 106

Watch Orlando PD pull over Florida’s first African-American state attorney

2 teens sought for viral video sexual assault 300

2 teens sought for viral video sexual assault

Man stops to play ‘Taps’ in honor of military crash victims killed in Mississippi

Man stops to play ‘Taps’ in honor of military crash victims killed in Mississippi

Ivanka Trump promoted the GOP’s tax overhaul efforts at a special event held at Capitol Hill on Oct. 25. Emma Dumain McClatchy DC Bureau
Ivanka Trump promoted the GOP’s tax overhaul efforts at a special event held at Capitol Hill on Oct. 25. Emma Dumain McClatchy DC Bureau

National

Bad Twitter, bad Twitter: Social media thinks a dog looks just like Ivanka Trump

By Lisa Gutierrez

lgutierrez@kcstar.com

March 21, 2018 06:37 AM

The current occupants of the White House are the first in many, many years not to have a First Dog in residence.

Should they ever decide to address/correct this situation, here, perhaps, is a strong candidate for the job.

Meet the dog that Twitter thinks looks like Ivanka Trump.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

With a long, patrician nose and even longer, silky blond hair pulled back into an Ivanka-style ponytail, this fetching canine has social media howling.

A few lone wolves think the dog looks more like Gwyneth Paltrow.

While anyone with a whit of social grace knows it is unkind to compare a woman to a dog, the dogs-that-look-like-celebrities game has been around for years.

And Trump isn't even the first in her family to be played.

Her "look-alike" appears to be a saluki, one of the world's oldest breeds, according to the American Kennel Club. They are slim but rugged dogs.

"The beauty of salukis has been a thing of wonder for thousands of years," notes the AKC. "They’re slim and leggy, but very strong and perfectly balanced, like a great athlete or dancer.

"Their large, oval-shaped eyes are warm and intelligent.

"Salukis are highly adaptable, able to live and work in any climate. They’re magnificent animals, but owning them comes with many special challenges."

Sit, Twitter, sit.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Meet Ruger, the 'game-changer' dog in fight against child predators 111

Meet Ruger, the 'game-changer' dog in fight against child predators

Pause
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 184

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 13

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney 63

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 226

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 192

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

Watch Orlando PD pull over Florida’s first African-American state attorney 106

Watch Orlando PD pull over Florida’s first African-American state attorney

2 teens sought for viral video sexual assault 300

2 teens sought for viral video sexual assault

Man stops to play ‘Taps’ in honor of military crash victims killed in Mississippi

Man stops to play ‘Taps’ in honor of military crash victims killed in Mississippi

Meet Ruger, the 'game-changer' dog in fight against child predators

View More Video