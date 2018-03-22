Homeless man who dug out an underground pad says prairie dogs are ‘the best neighbors’

Sean Heron, 43, started digging in February 2017, with the purpose, he thought, of giving his gear some cover against the weather in Clovis, N.M.
He had recently lost his job and his home, reported the Eastern New Mexico News, and he kept digging for a month and a half, when his hole in the ground became big enough to give him and his gear shelter from the icy conditions.
By August he had finished what he now calls his home. What started as a hole in the ground is now Heron’s home in the ground.
His 8-foot-deep abode sits right near Potter Memorial Park and the Beachum Field ballparks, reported KQRE, but the City of Clovis can’t do anything about Heron’s squatting. That’s because he dug his home, which he enters with help from a rope tied to a nearby tree, on private property.
Clovis is a town of just under 40,000 residents that sits less than 10 miles from the Texas-New Mexico border.
The News reported that local physician Ali Ghaffari owns the property, and he doesn’t want to pursue trespassing charges. Heron was discovered by several locals who posted videos of his dwelling on social media recently, including the ones that tipped off media, and the police.
“I really felt moved by it,” Ghaffari told the newspaper. “I’d really like to help him somehow. We have one of our fellow citizens living like that, there really should be something Clovis can do.”
In one of the videos, the person recording suggests that whoever is inside show off his underground home.
“No, go away,” a voice can be heard saying. Those videos appear to have been removed from social media.
Police discovered the tunnel on March 9 when they arrested Heron on an unrelated warrant from allegedly failing to appear on an unrelated misdemeanor trespassing charge that occurred in September 2017. He was released on March 12, after the arresting officer shined his flashlight down Heron’s front door three days earlier, according to Curry County Jail records.
Heron told the News he’s not looking for handouts and doesn’t plan to squat in the hole, complete with a sleeping bag and makeshift closet, long-term. He said prairie dogs are “the best neighbors you could ever have, if they like you. They’re my friends. They alert me when other people come around.”
Intricate homeless tunnel encampments were found all along the Santa Ana River trail system in California in November 2017, including one room where more than 1,000 bicycles were being stored, according to the Los Angeles Times.
In August 2016, police in Albany, Ore., found a cave system they believe was dug by homeless people as well, according to KGW. It was carved in the side of an embankment close to the Willamette River, and even featured sparse bathroom facilities.
