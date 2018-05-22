Bystanders scream as woman drives away with nail salon worker clinging to trunk, video shows

At first they lean against the car. When it starts to back up anyway, they push. Then a nail salon worker takes a wild, dangerous ride that ended with her in the hospital and the Jackson, Tenn., driver facing a felony charge.
Police say it began on Saturday when 54-year-old Angela Henly didn't pay her bill at Unique Nails, according to a news release. After Henly got in her car, an employee stood at the back of the vehicle to try to prevent her from leaving. Henly left anyway with the employee clinging to the back of the car, police say.
A dramatic video, which was shared on Facebook, captured the scene.
In the video, a woman in a blue shirt walks around to the driver's side of the car briefly before walking back to the bumper of the car and leaning on it. Another woman in gray follows close behind while speaking on the phone.
The woman on the phone appears to try to convince the other woman to get out of the way, shouting "She's drunk driving!" The woman in blue swats the other woman's hands away as the car begins to back up.
The car keeps backing up and onlookers begin to shout, but neither of the women get out from behind the vehicle. The women in gray appears to continue trying to convince the other woman to leave.
The car stops for a. moment and the woman in gray steps out from behind it and continues talking on the phone. As the driver turns the car to the right, the woman in blue can be seen now lying on the back of Henly's vehicle. Henly drives out of the parking lot and down the street with the woman still on the back of the car.
"Oh my God. Oh my God," onlookers say.
Police said in their release that Henly drove about a half mile with the woman on her car before stopping, after which they say Henly and a passenger assaulted her. The woman was taken to a hospital and released.
The salon employee's daughter told WWBJ the driver actually did pay her bill, but a passenger in the car did not.
Henly was charged with one count of reckless endangerment and is out of jail on $15,000 bond, according to the Jackson Sun. The driver was not charged with driving under the influence. Police say their investigation "remains ongoing, and additional theft and assault charges may be filed."
Comments