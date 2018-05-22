Dramatic body-cam footage shows gun battle at Trump's Doral hotel

Miami-Dade police on Monday released body-camera footage showing the dramatic firefight with an intruder at the Trump National Doral hotel.

The footage shows a Miami-Dade police officer firing his sidearm as shot after shot rings out in front of the opulent Doral hotel lobby. The officer enters the lobby, and eventually makes his way up the stairs, where gunman Jonathan Oddi was arrested with gunshot wounds to the legs.

Oddi survived and was charged with multiple felonies, including first-degree attempted murder of law-enforcement officers. On Monday, he made his first appearance in Miami-Dade criminal court and was ordered held without bond.

Police say Oddi, early Friday morning, scaled a fence at the hotel owned by President Donald Trump's company, stealing an American flag and walking into the main lobby. He "proceeded to drape the flag on the reception desk," according to an arrest report, before threatening an unarmed security guard.

According to law enforcement, Oddi was screaming "anti-Trump rhetoric" — and also railed against former President Barack Obama, and rapper P. Diddy. According to police, Oddi fired in the air, then shot at Doral and Miami-Dade police officers as they rushed to the lobby. Oddi ran upstairs but was shot in the legs.