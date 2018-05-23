Police say 'road rage' may have caused sledgehammer attack caught on surveillance video

Video released by the Philadelphia Police shows a man blocking an SUV driver and passengers in a parking lot and smashing the SUV window and striking a passenger with a sledgehammer. Police say the incident may be related to road rage.
Philadelphia Police Candi Bolden
