From snipers to moms: World War II exhibit focuses on women

A new museum exhibition in Massachusetts explores the key roles that women played in every large nation that fought in World War II.
The exhibit at the International Museum of World War II in Natick opens on Friday and includes more than 100 artifacts from the United States, Soviet Union, Germany, Japan, France and Great Britain.
From American pilot uniforms to a baby carriage with a secret compartment used by female members of the French Resistance, the untold tale of millions of women impacted on both the home and battlefronts is on display.
Photos and heirlooms of women in less dramatic but just as vital roles previously held by men pepper the museum. It's an effort to show the common wartime experiences and unique challenges of women worldwide.
