In this Monday, May 21, 2018, photo, Sue Wilkins, director of education at The International Museum of World War II, in Natick, Mass., stands near a 1933 propaganda poster, right, that praised the Nazi organization German Labor Front, which was created after the Nazis eliminated trade unions. A mannequin, center, displays a uniform of the Nazi Lebensborn program, designed to be worn by women bearing children considered by the state as racially valuable. They are part of a new exhibition called "Women in WWII: On the Home Fronts and the Battlefronts" at the museum explores the important and unconventional roles women played in every large nation that fought in World War II. Steven Senne AP Photo

From snipers to moms: World War II exhibit focuses on women

By SARAH BETANCOURT Associated Press

May 24, 2018 11:08 PM

NATICK, Mass.

A new museum exhibition in Massachusetts explores the key roles that women played in every large nation that fought in World War II.

The exhibit at the International Museum of World War II in Natick opens on Friday and includes more than 100 artifacts from the United States, Soviet Union, Germany, Japan, France and Great Britain.

From American pilot uniforms to a baby carriage with a secret compartment used by female members of the French Resistance, the untold tale of millions of women impacted on both the home and battlefronts is on display.

Photos and heirlooms of women in less dramatic but just as vital roles previously held by men pepper the museum. It's an effort to show the common wartime experiences and unique challenges of women worldwide.

