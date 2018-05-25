Baby was turning blue when Ga. officer arrived. He jumped in to action to save her life, video shows

When Marietta Police Officer Nick St. Onge drove to the apartment on May 15, he knew he was pulling into a harrowing situation. A call had come through at about 7 p.m. that a two-month-old infant was unresponsive and turning blue.
"You just go through what you've been taught," the officer told WXIA. "And while I am going there, I am thinking in the back of my head about those classes I took. I started thinking, 'What am I going to do when I get there?' "
He pulled up to the scene and found the infant's grandmother standing in the street cradling little Zeona's near-lifeless body. Video shows him rushing over to the grandmother and taking the infant in to his arms before trying to save her.
"I called her name and she just was not really looking at me," the grandmother told WXIA. "She was just, like, glossy and her body was limp. She was just, like, lethargic."
For three minutes of "sheer terror," St. Onge did chest compressions and back blows on the baby, whose grandmother said had stopped breathing after drinking some milk, Fox 5 reported.
After about two minutes, paramedics arrived to help. But by then, St. Onge had seen a breakthrough.
"I heard that first half-cry and I was like, 'Thank God,'" he told Fox 5. "I'm happy to be one of those officers in the right place at the right time."
"We prepare for those moments where people’s worlds turn to chaos, and they need to call for help," St. Onge, a former Marine, told WSB. "I'm just the guy who showed up to do what he had to do."
The Marietta Police Department shared the video and the story to their Facebook page, saying they "applaud the efforts of everyone involved, cherish the training they received to be ready for this incident and are grateful to report the infant was released from the Hospital and is at home with her family."
Comments