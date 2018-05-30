Ambien maker has a message for Roseanne Barr: 'Racism is not a known side effect'

The day after she lost her hit ABC TV show, Roseanne Barr told her Twitter followers that her controversial tweet about Valerie Jarrett was written while she was on Ambien, the sleep medication.
"Guys I did something unforgiveable so do not defend me," Barr tweeted. "It was 2 in the morning and I was ambien tweeting-it was memorial day too-i went 2 far & do not want it defended-it was egregious Indefensible [sic]. I made a mistake I wish I hadn’t but…don’t defend it please."
The makers of Ambien weren't having it.
"People of all races, religions and nationalities work at Sanofi every day to improve the lives of people around the world," Sanofi, the maker of Ambien, tweeted Wednesday.
"While all pharmaceutical treatments have side effects, racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication.
Barr's claim of Ambien-tweeting brought out the inner-comedian in a lot of people.
An unidentified someone updated the Ambien Wikipedia page to include new "side effects" to the sleep aid, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The entry has since been deleted.
“In 2018, the American Roseanne Barr made the public aware of a number of previously undisclosed side effects to Zolpidem (aka Ambien) including: racism, Trump-tweeting, anthem-spitting, unpatriotic crotch grabbing, public irritation, political agitation, sore losing, sore winning, special election upsets, butt-hurt, hate, avalanches, and loss of sitcom."
A lot of Twitter users didn't believe her Ambien-tweeting explanation, either.
The Monday tweet that got Roseanne into trouble read, "Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj."
She tweeted on Tuesday after she lost her show and talent agent, and earned widespread scorn, that she wasn't looking for sympathy.
“Don’t feel sorry for me, guys!!-I just want to apologize to the hundreds of people,and wonderful writers (all liberal) and talented actors who lost their jobs on my show due to my stupid tweet,” she tweeted.
