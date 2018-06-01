She had an affair with her nephew — and killed him to keep it secret, prosecutor says

Authorities were no strangers to the Abdelaziz family's home along Dry Run in far west San Antonio. The Bexar County Sheriff's Department had logged seven calls there the year before the fatal stabbing of Mohammed Abdelaziz, according to KENS.
That was in August 2016.
The man's aunt by marriage, Andira Abdelaziz, has since been charged with stabbing Mohammed in the back that day.
Andira's marriage to Mohammed's uncle was arranged when she was just 14, according to the San Antonio Express-News, as part of a cultural tradition. Members of the family are Americans of Palestinian descent.
During the first day of her trial Thursday, prosecutor Clayton Hayden told the jury that Andira, 37, and Mohammed had been having an affair for years and that the sexual relationship played no small part in Mohammed's murder, the newspaper reported
Mohammed entered his uncle's home at about 8 a.m. the day he was murdered, which prompted a call where police say they were responding to a possible burglary, according to KENS. But when they arrived, he told them everything in the home was fine, so they left.
Minutes later, sheriff's deputies were called back to the house, this time to a messier scene, WOAI reported.
Mohammed had crashed his car into the front of the house. He lay dead at the wheel with a stab wound in his back, according to KSAT. He had gotten in his car after being stabbed in an attempt to flee the scene.
Hayden accused Andira on Thursday of stabbing Mohammed to keep their affair a secret.
"He sent some texts suggesting that he was going to reveal the romantic relationship to the family," Hayden said, according to KSAT, adding that the revelation of such infidelity would have been a disgrace to a family that adheres to Palestinian cultural norms.
The defense tried to portray Mohammed as a violent man who made threats toward Andira and even refused to allow her to sleep with her husband, his uncle, according to the Express-News.
If convicted, Andira Abdelaziz faces up to life in prison.
