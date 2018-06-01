A Charlotte man who fired a shotgun because mechanics were taking too long to fix his car was sentenced to 10 years in prison, the Mecklenburg County District Attorney's Office said Friday.
Mechanics took too long fixing his car – so he grabbed his shotgun, police say

A Superior Court jury recently found 46-year-old Damon Massey guilty of first-degree kidnapping for holding a mechanic at gunpoint in the shop in October 2015, according to prosecutors.

When he learned that repairs to his car weren't finished, Massey pulled the shotgun out and fired "multiple warning shots," the District Attorney's office said in a statement announcing Massey's sentence..

Massey also had a tactical vest, a machete and a "large quantity" of ammunition, prosecutors said.

As he held the mechanic at gunpoint, he demanded the work on his car be completed, according to the District Attorney's office statement.

Someone called for help, and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrived before Massey could leave, prosecutors said.

