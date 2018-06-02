Investigation targets Oregon 'sanctuary state' repeal effort

FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2017 file photo Oregon Gov. Kate Brown speaks during a news conference in the Capitol ceremonial office in Salem, Ore. Brown is asking Oregon's attorney general to bring legal action against the federal government over President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration. A conservative group is taking aim at the nation's oldest statewide sanctuary law, with a drive to repeal a 31-year-old Oregon mandate limiting police coordination on immigration arrests. Andrew Selsky, File AP Photo