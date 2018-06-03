In this Thursday, May 31, 2018, photo, Sen. Robert Kennedy aide Paul Schrade holds an evidence photo of gunman Sirhan Sirhan's revolver with the eight expended shell casings found in the chamber, and the Weisel, Goldstein, and Kennedy bullets, at his home in Los Angeles. When a gunman open fire toward Sen. Robert Kennedy, the first bullet missed the senator and struck Kennedy aide Paul Schrade in the head. Schrade woke up the next day and found out the Democratic presidential candidate was dead. Today, Schrade believes the Los Angeles Police botched the case and failed to investigate possible leads about a second gunman.
Wounded RFK aide from shooting still pushing RFK legacy

By RUSSELL CONTRERAS Associated Press

June 03, 2018 10:23 AM

LOS ANGELES

Former Robert F. Kennedy aide Paul Schrade suffered years of depression following the assassination of the New York senator but now is staunchly committed to preserving RFK's legacy.

Fifty years ago, he, too, was shot in the head. But he survived.

Now Schrade has dedicated his life to the memory of Kennedy, drawing attention to injustice, and forgiving convicted murderer Sirhan Sirhan.

A half-century since that tragic morning, Schrade has fought the Los Angeles Police Department to reopen the assassination case over a theory that a second gunman was involved. He also led a fight against Donald Trump who wanted to seize the site of the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles where Kennedy was killed to build the world's tallest building.

