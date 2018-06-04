Amber Alert: 7-month-old abducted by registered sex offender

In an image from video provided by the Danville Police Department from a gas station surveillance camera, a man snatches an infant from a car at a Kwik Stop in Danville, Va. Authorities in Virginia and North Carolina are searching for Carl Ray Kennedy, a convicted sex offender and the infant's father, who kidnapped 7-month-old Emma Grace Kennedy from her mother at knifepoint, police said Monday, June 4, 2018. An Amber Alert has been issued. Police said the infant is believed to be in "extreme danger." (Danville Police Department via AP)