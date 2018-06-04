Man stole a 10-year-old's iPhone, threw her to the ground and kicked her in the face, video shows

New York City police are hunting for a man they say followed a 10-year-old girl into the lobby of her building, grabbed her from behind, took her iPhone, then kicked her in the face as she lay helpless on the ground.
It was just before 5 p.m. on May 25 when police say the girl arrived at her apartment building in the Bronx and was followed inside by an unidentified man. She had been speaking on the phone with her mother, according to the New York Daily News.
Surveillance video shows a man in a dark shirt and white hat enter the vestibule of the building. The girl is standing to the far left, presumably interacting with a keypad or intercom.
The man stands a few feet behind her, as if waiting his turn.
When she moves to open the door, he takes a few short steps toward her and wraps his arm around her neck.
They are off-screen for a few seconds, but then she is suddenly flung down to the ground back into the first room as he rips what police say is an iPhone 7 out of her hand.
The robber then kicked her in the face, breaking her glasses, before calmly walking out of the room, removing his hat and walking down the street, according to amNewYork.
“She was bleeding, she had some bruises, and she said, ‘mommy, they broke my favorite glasses,” the girl's mom told CBS New York. "I just let her breathe for a few minutes and then I start talking to her. She told me, ‘mommy, they steal your phone, mommy they steal what I purchased.’ I’m like, ‘that’s fine, I just want you to tell me who did it,” she told the station.
The girl was treated at Jacobi Medical Center for a swollen lip, amNewYork reported. Her mom told ABC 7 she still had bruising on her nose and lip several days later.
"If the guy wanted her phone or whatever she had in her hand, he was fine to take it. It was fine. I mean, whatever material comes and goes. But what he did after, he kicked her and dropped her to the floor. She's a 10-year-old. You're not supposed to do that to a girl," the mom told the station. "She's a little scared to go by herself to the deli, to go to school by herself, but she's doing fine."
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident or who may recognize the man in the video to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (8477).
