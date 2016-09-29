China reports 6 dead in landslides following typhoon

Six people are reported dead in two landslides triggered by a major typhoon that lashed southeastern China.
The state-run Xinhua News Agency reports that the two landslides in Zhejiang province each killed three people. More than 20 people remained missing late Thursday in Sucun village, and three people were still missing after a landslide in Wencheng county.
Crews remained at both locations to search for the missing.
Typhoon Megi brought torrential rain and strong winds into parts of southeastern China and Taiwan, destroying hundreds of houses and shutting down airports and railways. Five people died during the storm.
