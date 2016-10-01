Egypt arrests 3 reporters conducting street interviews

2:36 Terror in Brussels Pause

1:36 Althoff senior QB efficient in Crusaders' victory over Marion Wildcats

1:09 Central football moves to 6-0 as senior RB has a big night against Red Bud

0:21 Car crash on Main Street in Belleville

3:24 GM John Mozeliak: Cardinals unlikely to exercise Matt Holliday's 2017 option

2:44 What does Ott's Tavern owner Terry Davinroy have planned?

3:35 Cardinals manager Mike Matheny speaks after controversial win over Reds

1:29 St. John Bosco Children's Center expands to help more abused or neglected kids

3:13 Cardinals manager Mike Matheny talks after loss to Cincinnati

1:53 Gibault soccer wins fifth straight with victory over Althoff