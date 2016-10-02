World

October 2, 2016 7:13 AM

3 Indonesian hostages released in southern Philippines

The Associated Press
JAKARTA, Indonesia

Three Indonesian hostages have been released in the southern Philippines after being held by their Abu Sayyaf captors for three months.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi says the men, crew members of a tugboat who were kidnapped in June, were freed just before midnight Saturday.

Marsudi said Sunday that the three were undergoing health exams in the southern Philippine province of Sulu. She said they would be transferred to the city of Zamboanga before being handed over to Indonesian officials and being flown back to Indonesia.

Two other Indonesians are still being held by Abu Sayyaf militants. Three Indonesian fishermen were freed two weeks ago along with a Norwegian man and two Filipinos.

The Abu Sayyaf has been blacklisted as a terrorist organization by the U.S. and the Philippines.

Related content

World

Comments

Videos

Obamas dance the tango in Argentina

View more video

Nation & World Videos