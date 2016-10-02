World

October 2, 2016 11:38 PM

Vietnam seizes over 300 kilograms of elephant tusks

By TRAN VAN MINH Associated Press
HANOI, Vietnam

Vietnamese authorities say they've seized 309 kilograms (682 pounds) of elephant tusks illegally imported from Nigeria.

A customs official says the tusks were seized at Hanoi's airport on Saturday. She said Monday that the cargo had been declared as glass. She spoke on condition of anonymity because she was not authorized to speak to the media.

Wildlife trade monitoring network TRAFFIC said in a statement Sunday, "Illegal trade in ivory continues to be a major threat to the survival of elephant populations in Africa."

It said, "Traffickers continue to move ivory into and through Vietnam, and this seizure highlights the country's role in the illegal ivory trade."

Elephant tusks are used as jewelry and home decorations in Vietnam, which bans hunting of its dwindling population of elephants.

Related content

World

Comments

Videos

Obamas dance the tango in Argentina

View more video

Nation & World Videos