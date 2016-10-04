New generation of Israeli ultra-Orthodox challenge old guard

2:36 Terror in Brussels Pause

0:20 Belleville Fire Department responds to vehicle fire on West Main

1:35 Belleville West volleyball battles back for big win

2:23 You might have seen these furry faces in downtown Belleville

2:50 Matt Carpenter reflects on Cardinals' elimination from postseason

1:24 Cardinals GM John Mozeliak discusses Sunday's win in clubhouse

5:13 Cards manager Mike Matheny was disappointed with Sunday's outcome

2:47 Two trucks are no match for World's Strongest Man Brian Shaw

2:28 Pregame ceremony honors Belleville West on 100th anniversary

2:29 Belleville East and West meet in the Maroons' 100th season