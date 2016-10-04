With good timing, Vienna bus users don't need tickets

Who says there's no free ride? Vienna's public transit authority is offering passengers precisely that if bus drivers run out of tickets.
Most commuters in the Austrian capital have monthly or yearly passes or buy multiple tickets at shops, bus or streetcar stops or at subway stations. Up to now, they also could get single fares from dispensers on buses.
But Vienna Lines said Tuesday that these are now hardly used. Instead, drivers will have just 20 single fares to offer, and they may "invite" people to board without paying if these are gone.
Those OK'd by the driver will not have to pay the 103-euro ($115) fine controllers normally charge fare-dodgers.
