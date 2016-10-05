Bosnian Serb police takes control over ballots in Srebrenica

Bosnian Serb police have taken control of ballots from Sunday's local election in Srebrenica, where tensions rose after preliminary results showed that a Serb candidate may win the mayor's race.
The town is known for the Bosnian Serb 1995 massacre of over 8,000 Muslims which international courts defined as genocide.
Because of counting errors, the Central Election Commission ordered a new count at several polling stations but Bosnian Serb police entered the facilities Wednesday, saying they were "securing the election material."
Central Election Commission member Suad Arnautovic told journalists "weird" things were happening in Srebrenica and the local election commission was "under pressure."
A Bosnian Serb is leading by 2,312 votes but another 3,300 absentee ballots, mainly from Bosnian Muslim refugees expelled during the war, still have to be counted.
