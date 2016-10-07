Social media cries nonsense after Nobel Peace Prize goes to Colombian president

2:36 Terror in Brussels Pause

2:56 Eckert discusses political future

2:15 How Granite City's Baby Bank helps moms and kids

1:50 Smithton fire chief talks about grease fire at Mueth's Tavern

1:16 Bartender talks about Smithton bar fire

0:49 Firefighters respond to bar fire in Smithton

1:34 Soul food is on the menu at Sherry J's Homestyle Cooking

2:22 State honors Granite City library movers and shakers

1:22 French student is "The Elephant Man" at Lindenwood University

2:59 Shopland center may get a facelift in west Belleville