Turkey, Israel to consider building gas pipeline

Israel's energy minister says Israel and Turkey have agreed to examine the possibility of constructing a pipeline that would carry Israeli natural gas to Turkey and onward to European markets.
Yuval Steinitz told reporters after talks with his Turkish counterpart Berat Albayrak Thursday that the sides also discussed the issue of Turkey providing electricity and other forms of energy to the Palestinians.
Steinitz, who attended an energy congress in Istanbul, is the most senior Israeli official to visit Turkey since the two countries agreed this summer to end six years of acrimony over an Israeli raid that killed 10 activists on a Gaza-bound Turkish aid ship in 2010.
The two countries would rapidly examine the pipeline project's feasibility. He said Israel welcomes Turkish participation in exploration of new gas fields.
