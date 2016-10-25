Spain: Tourist islands want to stay on summer time

Spain's popular Mediterranean tourist islands say they want to stay on summer time so they can enjoy more daylight.
The regional parliament of the Balearic Islands, which include Majorca and Ibiza, approved a motion Tuesday calling on the central government to allow them to stay on summer time — two hours ahead of GMT — and not change the clock back an hour this weekend.
The motion argues that the islands are the parts of Spain most affected by the hour change, being the first to see the sun set.
Proponents argue that staying two hours ahead of GMT would let islanders enjoy more daylight when the working day is over and would reduce lighting costs.
Spain's Industry Ministry says the European Union, not individual countries, decides on such matters.
Comments