Soyuz space capsule returns to Earth from 115-day mission

In this photo released by NASA, Astronaut Takuya Onishi of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) is helped out of the Soyuz MS-01 spacecraft just minutes after the NASA astronaut Kate Rubins, and Russian cosmonaut Anatoly Ivanishin of Roscosmos landed in a remote area near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016. The Russian Soyuz space capsule has landed in Kazakhstan, bringing back three astronauts from the United States, Japan and Russia back to Earth from a 115-day mission aboard the International Space Station.
In this photo provided by NASA, the Soyuz MS-01 spacecraft is seen as it lands with NASA astronaut Kate Rubins, Russian cosmonaut Anatoly Ivanishin of Roscosmos, and astronaut Takuya Onishi of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016. A Russian Soyuz space capsule has landed in Kazakhstan, bringing back three astronauts from the United States, Japan and Russia back to Earth from a 115-day mission aboard the International Space Station.
NASA astronaut Kate Rubins, left, Russian cosmonaut Anatoly Ivanishin, center, of Roscosmos and astronaut Takuya Onishi of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) sit in chairs outside the Soyuz MS-01 spacecraft just minutes after they landed in a remote area near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016. The Russian Soyuz space capsule has landed in Kazakhstan, bringing back three astronauts from the United States, Japan and Russia back to Earth from a 115-day mission aboard the International Space Station.
