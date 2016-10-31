2 women unite to take 'honor' out of killing in Pakistan

0:45 Scenes from the third-annual Howl-O-Ween Pet Parade Pause

0:57 Chester Police officer killed in crash during pursuit

1:22 State's Attorney talks sentencing for man who shot at trooper

1:27 Paul Jarvis does a mean Willie Nelson

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

0:31 Body found near interstate in metro-east

1:56 Opinion: Preview the 'Madigan: Power, Privilege, Politics' documentary

0:52 Mary Kloess on the early days of Althoff girls sports

1:29 St. John Bosco Children's Center expands to help more abused or neglected kids