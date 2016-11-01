World

November 1, 2016 1:13 AM

Filipinos clean graves, pray, honor dead on All Saints' Day

The Associated Press
MANILA, Philippines

Families bring flowers. Relatives seek out graves of departed soldiers. Tombs across the Philippines get cleaned up. And prayers — prayers with candles, silent prayers, group prayers, prayers for loved ones now gone — echo across the land.

On All Saints Day in the Philippines, the cemetery takes center stage — and not at all in the way Halloween does it. This is a time for remembrance and, for many, a time for contemplation.

From the preparations Monday to the celebrations Tuesday, here is a visual glimpse into All Saints Day in Asia's most Catholic nation.

