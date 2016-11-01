Filipinos clean graves, pray, honor dead on All Saints' Day

Thousands of Filipinos throng to Manila's North Cemetery, the country's largest, to pay tribute to their departed in observance of All Saints Day Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016 in Manila, Philippines. Tens of thousands of Filipinos in this predominantly Catholic nation in Asia, take their time to visit the graves of their dear departed by offering flowers and prayers in the annual tradition.
Bullit Marquez
AP Photo
Filipinos light candles at the graves of their dear departed in observance of All Saints Day Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016 at Manila's North Cemetery, the country's largest, in Manila, Philippines. Tens of thousands of Filipinos in this predominantly Catholic nation in Asia, take their time to visit the graves of their dear departed by offering flowers and prayers in the annual tradition.
Bullit Marquez
AP Photo
In this Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016 photo, children play by apartment-type crypts as the country prepares for the traditional honoring of the departed every Nov. 1 known as All Saints Day, at Masantol township, Pampanga province north of Manila, Philippines. On All Saints Day in the country, the cemetery takes center stage - and not at all in the way Halloween does it. This is a time for remembrance and, for many, a time for contemplation.
Bullit Marquez, File
AP Photo
In this Monday, Oct. 31, 2016 photo, a family of informal settlers spruce up a tomb that also serves as their house as the nation prepares for observance of All Saints Day, the traditional honoring of the departed, in suburban Pasay city, southeast of Manila, Philippines. On All Saints Day in the country, the cemetery takes center stage - and not at all in the way Halloween does it. This is a time for remembrance and, for many, a time for contemplation.
Bullit Marquez, File
AP Photo
In this Monday, Oct. 31, 2016 photo, an informal settler living on tombs watches TV as the nation prepares for observance of All Saints Day, the traditional honoring of the departed, Monday, Oct. 31, 2016 in suburban Pasay city, southeast of Manila, Philippines. On All Saints Day in the country, the cemetery takes center stage - and not at all in the way Halloween does it. This is a time for remembrance and, for many, a time for contemplation.
Bullit Marquez, File
AP Photo
In this Monday, Oct. 31, 2016 photo, a relative places flowers on the tomb of the departed amidst items of informal settlers living inside the cemetery as the nation prepares for observance of All Saints Day, the traditional honoring of the departed, in suburban Pasay city, southeast of Manila, Philippines. On All Saints Day in the country, the cemetery takes center stage - and not at all in the way Halloween does it. This is a time for remembrance and, for many, a time for contemplation.
Bullit Marquez, File
AP Photo
In this Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016 photo, a worker sweeps fallen leaves as he cleans a cemetery in preparation for the traditional honoring of the departed every Nov. 1 known as All Saints Day, at Masantol township, Pampanga province north of Manila, Philippines. On All Saints Day in the country, the cemetery takes center stage - and not at all in the way Halloween does it. This is a time for remembrance and, for many, a time for contemplation.
Bullit Marquez, File
AP Photo
In this Monday, Oct. 31, 2016 photo, relatives look for the graves of the departed soldiers at the Heroes Cemetery as the nation prepares for observance of All Saints Day, the traditional honoring of the departed, in suburban Pasay city, southeast of Manila, Philippines. On All Saints Day in the country, the cemetery takes center stage - and not at all in the way Halloween does it. This is a time for remembrance and, for many, a time for contemplation.
Bullit Marquez, File
AP Photo
Under a slight rainfall, Filipinos throng to Manila's North Cemetery, the country's largest, to pay tribute to their departed in observance of All Saints Day Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016 in Manila, Philippines. Tens of thousands of Filipinos in this predominantly Catholic nation in Asia, take their time to visit the graves of their dear departed by offering flowers and prayers in the annual tradition.
Bullit Marquez
AP Photo
Soldiers augment security as thousands of Filipinos throng to Manila's North Cemetery, the country's largest, to pay tribute to their departed loved ones in observance of All Saints Day Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016 in Manila, Philippines. Tens of thousands of Filipinos in this predominantly Catholic nation in Asia, take their time to visit the graves of their dear departed by offering flowers and prayers in the annual tradition.
Bullit Marquez
AP Photo
A relative carries a bouquet of flowers as he joins Filipinos to pay tribute to their departed loved ones in observance of All Saints Day Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016 at Manila's North Cemetery, the country's largest, in Manila, Philippines. Tens of thousands of Filipinos in this predominantly Catholic nation in Asia, take their time to visit the graves of their dear departed by offering flowers and prayers in the annual tradition.
Bullit Marquez
AP Photo
Comments