Police to lock down Indonesian capital for blasphemy protest

2:36 Terror in Brussels Pause

2:50 Hyatt Place hotel to be built next to Hofbrauhaus

1:53 Edwardsville's A.J. Epenesa is a once-in-a-lifetime athlete

0:53 Kids get in character at the Trick-or-Treat Trail in Highland

1:30 Edwardsville volleyball junior talks sectional win over O'Fallon

1:17 Columbia makes quick work of Massac County at 3A Mascoutah Volleyball Sectional

2:00 County officials celebrate start of $8.1 million project in East St. Louis

1:02 TOYS of the '50s, '60s and '70s

0:43 Body found in East St. Louis

0:34 Crews battle a significant Tuesday morning fire in East St. Louis