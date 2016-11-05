The Latest: South Koreans rally, call for president to quit

The Latest on South Korea's political scandal (all times local):
5:30 p.m.
Tens of thousands of South Koreans are rallying in Seoul, calling for President Park Geun-hye to step down over a political scandal that has engulfed the nation in past weeks.
Police had anticipated that about 40,000 people would turn out Saturday for the largest anti-government protest in the capital in nearly a year.
On Friday, the increasingly unpopular Park apologized over a "heartbreaking" scandal amid suspicions that she allowed a mysterious confidante to manipulate power from the shadows.
Smaller protests have taken place daily in the past few weeks amid growing calls for Park to step down, although opposition parties have yet to make a serious push for her resignation or impeachment for fears of negatively impacting next year's presidential election.
---
10:50 a.m.
Tens of thousands of South Koreans are expected to march in Seoul to demand President Park Geun-hye's resignation after she apologized for allowing her longtime friend to meddle in government affairs.
Police expect around 40,000 people while organizers of the rally say as many as 100,000 will turn out Saturday.
Dozens of police buses are parked in streets around City Hall and also a square in front of an old palace gate, which the police plan to close off to prevent protesters from marching toward the Blue House, the presidential office and residence.
In Friday's televised apology, Park vowed to accept a direct investigation into her actions, but the opposition, sensing weakness, immediately threatened to push for her ouster.
