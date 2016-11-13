Indonesia police: 2-year-old girl dies in attack on church

Indonesian police said Monday that one of four young children injured by an Islamic militant's attack at a church on the island of Borneo has died.
East Kalimantan police spokesman Fajar Setiawan said 2-year-old Ade Intan Marbun died from complications after suffering burns to more than three quarters of her body.
"It affected her respiratory system and efforts to save her failed and she died early Monday," said Setiawan.
The attacker, identified by police as a 32-year-old former terror convict from the West Java town of Bogor, threw a Molotov cocktail from a motorcycle as he rode past Oikumene Church in Samarinda, the provincial capital of East Kalimantan province, on Sunday.
The man was captured by locals after jumping into a nearby river. TV footage showed the injured man lying on the deck of a motorboat. He was wearing a black shirt emblazoned with the words "Jihad, Way of Life."
National police spokesman Maj. Gen. Boy Rafli Amar said the suspect had been sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison over a 2011 attack and was released in July 2014. He moved to East Kalimantan about a year ago.
It was the second explosion at a church in Indonesia this year. In August, a would-be suicide bomber failed to detonate a bomb during Sunday Mass in a church in Medan, the provincial capital of North Sumatra, but he managed to injure a priest with an axe before being restrained.
Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim nation, has carried out a crackdown on militant networks since the 2002 Bali bombings that killed 202 people.
