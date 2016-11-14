Nowhere to mooove: 3 cows stranded by New Zealand earthquake

1:44 Man nearly burned inside of exploding car, escapes inferno Pause

1:40 Teen opera singer Olivia Gregory sings and talks of a career in music

1:07 Edwardsville football coach talks playoff loss to Glenbard West

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

3:27 Rochester stops Althoff in 4A quarterfinal

2:39 Newly-elected St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr.

2:36 Terror in Brussels

1:37 Mascoutah seniors celebrate second-straight third-place finish at state volleyball tourney

1:58 Althoff seniors talk about winning third place at state volleyball tourney