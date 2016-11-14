Pakistani police arrest 10 for flogging transgender man

1:44 Man nearly burned inside of exploding car, escapes inferno Pause

1:40 Teen opera singer Olivia Gregory sings and talks of a career in music

3:27 Rochester stops Althoff in 4A quarterfinal

0:26 Nov. 14 supermoon is closest moon to Earth since 1948

3:30 Woman charged with felony in connection with Monday incident near Marissa

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

2:39 Newly-elected St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr.

1:18 Hop House Southern Eatery offers 'fresh, Southern-twisted American food'

2:36 Terror in Brussels