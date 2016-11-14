Turkish warplanes attack IS stronghold in northern Syria

Turkish state media and a Syrian activist group say Turkey's warplanes have struck Islamic State positions in and near the northern Syrian town of al-Bab.
Turkey's Anadolu news agency reported 15 airstrikes against IS in al-Bab on Monday, saying they destroyed two command centers, an arms depot and two buildings used as headquarters, as well as 10 defensive positions.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says the airstrikes and shelling killed three people and wounded 30 others.
Turkish troops crossed into northern Syria earlier this year, vowing to clear the border area of IS as well as U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish forces, which Ankara views as an extension of the Kurdish insurgency in Turkey.
