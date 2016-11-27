Thawing Arctic ice reveals clues to mystery of lost expedition ships Terror and Erebus

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them. Pause

0:40 Pair of elves hang lights in the metro-east

1:29 Tour the secret Cold War-era tunnels under Lindenwood-Belleville

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

1:07 Edwardsville football coach talks playoff loss to Glenbard West

3:30 Woman charged with felony in connection with Monday incident near Marissa

1:52 East St. Louis Flyers win eighth state football championship

1:36 Plainfield North coach recounts loss to Flyers

1:12 'I feel like they're a disease,' woman says of bedbugs