‘You have no soul’: Skating rink closes following backlash over 5,000 frozen fish

Officials at Japan theme park Space World said they had discussions over the morality of a new display of 5,000 frozen fish, but ultimately decided to go through with it.
The fish were already dead before they were frozen and were considered unfit to be sold at market, Space World spokesman Koji Shibata told the AFP News Agency. The attraction opened on Nov. 12, and Space World reported they had an “unprecedented number of visitors.”
But then the so-called frozen aquarium started receiving international scrutiny on Sunday, after Space World posted photos to Facebook.
Japanese skating rink with 5,000 dead fish frozen into ice forced to close after animal rights outrage (pic via @SpaceWorld_info) pic.twitter.com/etWQZAE3VT— CCTVNEWS (@cctvnews) November 28, 2016
“We had endless opinions about the project, we were shocked ... We are sorry for the project and decided to close the rink on that night,” Space World manager Toshimi Takeda told CNN.
Takeda told AFP the theme park wanted the rink to be an educational opportunity and give visitors the feeling of skating on the sea, but officials realized they could not operate it following the backlash.
“We are planning to hold a memorial service for the fish inviting a Shinto priest, which we’d planned before getting criticized,” Takeda said.
The Facebook post concerning the frozen fish has been deleted from Space World’s page, but outcry included calling the park “sinful,” telling officials “you have no soul,” and saying it is “the worst attraction educationally.”
