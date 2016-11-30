World

November 30, 2016 4:07 AM

14 convicted in Air France bosses' ripped-shirt case

The Associated Press
BOBIGNY, France

A French court has convicted 14 current and former Air France workers of taking part in violence during a union protest last year at the airline's headquarters that saw two company executives flee over a fence with their shirts ripped off.

The images of the shirtless managers spread around the world and came as an extreme example of the often-tense labor relations in France.

The judges outside Paris on Wednesday sentenced three men to three-to-four month suspended terms for aggravated assault. Eleven were given a 500-euro ($530) fine for property damage. Two people were acquitted.

All were facing up to three years in prison and a 45,000-euro ($48,000) fine.

The violence erupted in October 2015 as executives were announcing nearly 3,000 job cuts during a union meeting.

