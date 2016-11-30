14 convicted in Air France bosses' ripped-shirt case

A French court has convicted 14 current and former Air France workers of taking part in violence during a union protest last year at the airline's headquarters that saw two company executives flee over a fence with their shirts ripped off.
The images of the shirtless managers spread around the world and came as an extreme example of the often-tense labor relations in France.
The judges outside Paris on Wednesday sentenced three men to three-to-four month suspended terms for aggravated assault. Eleven were given a 500-euro ($530) fine for property damage. Two people were acquitted.
All were facing up to three years in prison and a 45,000-euro ($48,000) fine.
The violence erupted in October 2015 as executives were announcing nearly 3,000 job cuts during a union meeting.
Comments