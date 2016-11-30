Turkey: 6 people detained after deadly dormitory fire

Authorities on Wednesday detained six people in connection with a fire that broke out at a dormitory for girls, leaving 12 people dead.
The fire blazed through the three-story dormitory housing middle school students in the town of Aladag, in Adana province, late on Tuesday. The fire, believed to be caused by an electrical fault, killed 11 students and a teacher. Twenty-two people were injured.
Adana's chief prosecutor, Ali Yeldan, told the state-run Anadolu Agency that the dormitory's director, three teachers and two other employees were detained for questioning as part of a probe into possible negligence.
The move came after Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya, the minister for family affairs, promised a thorough investigation and said anyone guilty of negligence would be punished.
Adana Mayor Huseyin Sozlu told Anadolu that either the fire exit at the privately run dormitory was locked or the panicked students were unable to open it.
He added: "Most probably it was locked."
The U.S. Embassy issued a message of sympathy on Twitter that read: "We are deeply saddened by news of the tragic fire in Adana and send our condolences to the families of those killed."
Authorities, meanwhile, imposed a temporary media blackout that restricts coverage of the fire, citing public order concerns and possible impediments to the investigation.
Comments