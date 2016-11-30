The Latest: Artillery barrage kills many displaced in Aleppo

The Latest on the fighting in Syria (all times local):
12:00 p.m.
Syrian activists say at least 21 people have been killed in an artillery barrage on a housing area for those displaced in rebel-held eastern Aleppo.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group says the Wednesday morning attack struck the Jub al-Quba district, where residents displaced from government advances on other areas of the city have sought protection.
It said it occurred near the site of a government air strike that killed at least 20 the day before.
The Syrian Civil Defense search-and-rescue group put the toll at 45 dead. It accused government forces of being behind the attack.
----
11:30 a.m.
Tens of thousands of people have been displaced in Aleppo as pro-government Syrian forces press on with their campaign to reclaim the divided city.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said Wednesday more than 50,000 out of an estimated quarter-million inhabitants have been displaced by attacks on rebel-held eastern Aleppo over the past 4 days. Many of them fled to safer ground in areas under government or Kurdish control.
The International Committee of the Red Cross says around 20,000 people have fled.
The Lebanese Al-Manar TV channel reported from the Aleppo countryside that pro-government forces were advancing in the southern portion of the city's rebel enclave.
The government has seized much of the northern half of the enclave in a swift advance that began Saturday.
