Caught driving drunk? Your punishment from police may include listening to Nickelback

1:47 MetroLink riders react to Monday shooting Pause

1:02 Christkindlmarkt opens in Belleville

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

0:39 Police chief speaks about officer-involved shooting at Cahokia Walmart

1:40 State champion high school football team comes home as heroes

0:59 Pets make great gifts and Noel the cat is great for the holidays.

1:19 Ameren crews repair natural gas line under North Green Mount Road

2:11 O'Fallon coach breaks down his team's basketball win over Carbondale