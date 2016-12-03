World

December 3, 2016 7:22 PM

Raul Castro: Cuba will ban naming of monuments after Fidel

By ANDREA RODRIGUEZ and CHRISTINE ARMARIO Associated Press
SANTIAGO, Cuba

Cuban President Raul Castro says his government will prohibit the naming of streets or public monuments after his brother Fidel in keeping with the former leader's desire to avoid the development of a personality cult.

Raul Castro told a crowd gathered to pay homage to Fidel Castro in the eastern city of Santiago that the country's National Assembly would pass in its next session a law prohibiting the naming of "institutions, streets, parks or other public sites, or erecting busts statutes or other forms of tribute."

Fidel Castro, who died Nov. 25 at 90, kept his name off public sites during his time in office because he said he wanted to avoid the development of a cult of personality.

