Afghan migrant's arrest for killing stokes German tensions

Germany's vice chancellor says the arrest of a 17-year-old Afghan migrant suspected of raping and killing a university student must not be used for "rabble-rousing and conspiracy propaganda."
The teen, who entered Germany last year as an unaccompanied minor, was arrested Friday . The 19-year-old medicine student vanished in mid-October on her way home from a party in the southwestern city of Freiburg and her body was found in a river.
The nationalist Alternative for Germany party, which has risen in polls following last year's influx of migrants, argues that Chancellor Angela Merkel and her government bear a share of the responsibility for the crime.
Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel told Monday's edition of the Bild daily: "We must not allow this abhorrent act to be abused for rabble-rousing and conspiracy propaganda."
