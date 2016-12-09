World

December 9, 2016 6:51 PM

Large crowds to celebrate S. Korean president's impeachment

By FOSTER KLUG, KIM TONG-HYUNG and HYUNG-JIN KIM Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea

Large crowds are expected to gather in South Korea's capital to celebrate the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye over an explosive corruption scandal that saw millions protest in previous weeks.

Protesters on Saturday are planning to march near the Seoul presidential palace where the notoriously aloof Park will remain mostly alone for up to six months until the Constitutional Court rules whether she should step down permanently.

State prosecutors accuse Park of helping a close confidante extort money and favors from the country's largest companies and manipulate state affairs. Park has apologized for putting trust in her friend, Choi Soon-sil, but denies any legal wrongdoings.

If the court approves Park's impeachment, a presidential election will be held within 60 days.

