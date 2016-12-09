The Latest: South Korean lawmakers vote to impeach president

2:36 Terror in Brussels Pause

1:08 Edwardsville senior girls basketball star talks big game against West

0:51 Raw footage from wreck on Interstate 55, near Illinois 159

0:47 Burger King plans July 2017 opening for new Belleville location

1:14 Sprinklers can put serious damper on Christmas tree blaze

0:41 Group prayer held at Washington Park site where woman's body was found

1:00 Here's what could happen if your Christmas tree catches fire

1:51 How a sprinkler system could save your home during a fire

1:05 The Sweet Tooth on W. Main St. in Belleville

1:52 Tips on buying holiday gifts for the kids