Ghana president, facing possible upset, says respects result

Ghana's president says he will respect the election results as local media predict his challenger, opposition leader Nana Akufo-Addo, has won on his third run for the office.
President John Dramani Mahama told supporters Friday to stay calm and wait for the official announcement from Ghana's electoral commission. He says his party will respect the final results "no matter the outcome."
Ghana is the most stable democracy in West Africa and has long been known for its peaceful elections. But tensions have mounted as Ghanaians await the results of Wednesday's vote.
Eric Kofi Dzakpasu, the commission's head of communications, says the results are not being delayed on purpose. He says the delay is "a result of our commitment to only release accurate and valid results to the people of Ghana."
Comments