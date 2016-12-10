Iraq sends reinforcements to eastern Mosul after IS attack

1:16 Three dead in wreck south of Belleville Pause

1:39 Althoff senior Jordan Goodwin has career night in win over Cahokia

1:16 Fatal crash south of Belleville

0:40 Wreck on Centreville Avenue in Belleville

4:13 Cardinals GM John Mozeliak and manager Mike Matheny talk season

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

1:41 Real World comes to South Hancock Elementary students

0:41 Group prayer held at Washington Park site where woman's body was found

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.